Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,529,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 112,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,978. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

