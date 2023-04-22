Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Target by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Target by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

