Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $157.59. 391,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,607. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

