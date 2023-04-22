Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,695 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,617,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after buying an additional 613,492 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,789,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group Company Profile

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

