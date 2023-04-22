Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.39 and last traded at C$31.58. Approximately 43,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 116,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSU. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1377448 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.