Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Lowered to GBX 56 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

