TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.32

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.32 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 71.20 ($0.88). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 527,508 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £174.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.57.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -3,529.41%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

