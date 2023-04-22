Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $424.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $301.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $373.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.98 and its 200 day moving average is $329.60.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

