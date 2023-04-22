U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

