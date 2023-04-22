U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,423,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 276,183 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 427,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

