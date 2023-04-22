UBS Group Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

COP opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

