uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading 2.8% Higher

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. 11,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
uCloudlink Group Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.