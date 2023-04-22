uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading 2.8% Higher

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.72. 11,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

uCloudlink Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.