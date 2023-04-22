Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $66.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00019821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00313066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

