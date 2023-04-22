United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.81

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$101.81 and traded as high as C$103.00. United Co.s shares last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

United Co.s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$101.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

About United Co.s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.14%.

(Get Rating)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.