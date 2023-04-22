United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,590,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,229. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $179.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

