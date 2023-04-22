Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $48,576.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $15.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

