Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$44.84 and last traded at C$44.92. 14,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 24,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.04.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.59.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.