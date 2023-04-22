Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,315,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 302,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,023,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

