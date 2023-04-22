Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $80,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.