Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Increased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

