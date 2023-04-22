Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $157.59. The company had a trading volume of 391,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

