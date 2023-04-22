Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s 3rd Largest Position

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 2.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.