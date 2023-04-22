Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48.75 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Velas has a market cap of $48.75 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,441,246,674 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

