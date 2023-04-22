Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.80.

Verastem Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

