Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $814,953.29

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $39.20 million and approximately $814,953.29 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,610.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00314726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00565027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00441626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,982,569 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,982,575 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

