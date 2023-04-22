Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.52 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.41 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 48.03%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9220779 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

