VOC Energy Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VOC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

