VOC Energy Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years.
VOC Energy Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE VOC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.