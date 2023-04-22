Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €18.87 ($20.51) and last traded at €19.32 ($20.99). 3,333,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.37 ($21.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.96) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Vonovia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

