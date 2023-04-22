Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.99 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00013021 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $99.68 million and $3.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,842.56 or 1.00014867 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.52740426 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,263,315.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.