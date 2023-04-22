VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.47 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $117.47 million and approximately $463,819.48 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,652,942,759,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,420,454,592,533 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

