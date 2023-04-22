Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Wallbox Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

