Waltonchain Price Down 6.7% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,267,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,291,966 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

