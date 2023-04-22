Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.83.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $338.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.09. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

