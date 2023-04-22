Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.38.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of VLO stock opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
