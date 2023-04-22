Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

WES stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More

