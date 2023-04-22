Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

