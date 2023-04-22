Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

