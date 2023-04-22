Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 284,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 152,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,755 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.1 %

FCX stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,431,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,407. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

