Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $149,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.