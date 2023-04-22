Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $78,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.67. 1,841,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,897. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.78 and a 200-day moving average of $342.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.