Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.44. 609,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

