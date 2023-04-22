Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

