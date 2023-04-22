Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

ISRG stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,415. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

