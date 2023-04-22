Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 680 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 3,149,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,784. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

