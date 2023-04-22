WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Receives $5.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several research analysts have commented on WE shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

WeWork Stock Performance

NYSE WE opened at $0.45 on Friday. WeWork has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WeWork will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in WeWork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

