Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,091 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,458,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,347,000 after acquiring an additional 631,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,441. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

