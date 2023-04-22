Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $43.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $243,010,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

