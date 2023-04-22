WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $36.61 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $701,873.81 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

