WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$2.02. 37,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 36,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of WildBrain from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$355.42 million, a PE ratio of -67.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

