X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 6,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19.

Get X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.